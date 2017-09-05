Mastodon rollenspiel.social

dieheart

the wonder of role-playing games: reviews, solo rpgs, old-school & narrative games

05 Sep 2017

Solo RPG Resources

  22 minutes  |    4594 words

Last updated July 29th, 2023.

This is a list of resources for solo role-playing.

I was looking for a list of solo engines and resources some years ago. Unfortunately, I found none.
That’s why I started this list at the G+ Lone Wolf community and completed it with the help of others.

If you know of a resource that is not listed yet, you can shoot me an email.

Want to know how to get started with solo role-playing? I wrote a short blogpost that covers the essentials. There is also a beginner-friendly guide by Spencer Salyer. John Yorio has an excellent in-depth tutorial in several blog posts. I recommend this for a better understanding of solo role-playing.
Lino Pang also offers Solo RPG Tips that are worth a read.

Update: With the demise of Google+, the Solo Roleplaying Reddit seems to be the most useful public place to gather online.

Please note that some links below are affiliate links. A small portion of the sale goes to my account credit at OneBookshelf and allows me to buy new games. THANK YOU!
There is no drawback for you. If you still don’t want to support my blog, you can delete the last part of the link, “?affiliate_id=330920”. Just imagine my sad face…

Solo Engines/Games/Gamebooks

Solo RPG Media (Blogs, Podcasts, Youtube etc.)

Solo RPG Tools (Websites, Game Aids, Random Generators etc.)

Tags

solo