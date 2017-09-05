Solo RPG Resources
Last updated July 29th, 2023.
- Black Cat Familiar (FREE) Windows application for D&D 5e
- Star Trek Adventures: Captain’s Log Solo Roleplaying Game a 326-page, full-color standalone digest-sized rulebook that provides a complete, streamlined version of the award-winning 2d20 System used for the Star Trek Adventures roleplaying game, which you can use to create your own Star Trek stories with a dynamic character formed from your own imagination
This is a list of resources for solo role-playing.
I was looking for a list of solo engines and resources some years ago. Unfortunately, I found none.
That’s why I started this list at the G+ Lone Wolf community and completed it with the help of others.
If you know of a resource that is not listed yet, you can shoot me an email.
Want to know how to get started with solo role-playing? I wrote a short blogpost that covers the essentials. There is also a beginner-friendly guide by Spencer Salyer. John Yorio has an excellent in-depth tutorial in several blog posts. I recommend this for a better understanding of solo role-playing.
Lino Pang also offers Solo RPG Tips that are worth a read.
Update: With the demise of Google+, the Solo Roleplaying Reddit seems to be the most useful public place to gather online.
Please note that some links below are affiliate links. A small portion of the sale goes to my account credit at OneBookshelf and allows me to buy new games. THANK YOU!
There is no drawback for you. If you still don’t want to support my blog, you can delete the last part of the link, “?affiliate_id=330920”. Just imagine my sad face…
Solo Engines/Games/Gamebooks
- #CannotEverCry (FREE) an Instagame RPG: complete, playable RPG as an Instagram-sized 1080px by 1080px image.
- #WritingWithDice: Reframing Solo Roleplaying blog post here
- 2 Hour Dungeon Crawl dungeon-crawler, playable solo
- 3 Stone Stories (FREE) a lightweight story engine by Rodney Sloan
- A Basic System 12 (ABS12) (FREE) by Ken Wickham
- A Lonely Knave, Solo Roleplay Using Knave a solo roleplay extension to Knave, by PPM
- ALONe: A Solo Game Engine BETA (PWYW) a standalone solo engine (beta)
- Adventurer: The Solo Roleplaying Game (FREE) an attempt to write a full Solo RPG by Shane Garvey and Stuart Lloyd
- After the Accident a journaling game
- All We Love We Leave Behind (PWYW) a solitaire writing game focusing on themes of isolation, abandonment, independence, and the passing of time
- Ancient Odysseys: More Treasure Awaits! the supplement for Ancient Odysseys with wilderness adventures and more classes
- Ancient Odysseys: Treasure Awaits an introductory dungeon-crawling game which allows you to play solitaire or with a group
- Archived a solo journaling game where you tell the story of a book, map, or other article found in the library
- Avalon Quests: Pathfinder solo gaming (the price point of USD $14.99 is a bit steep)
- Barbarian Prince (FREE) a classic solitaire game from 1981, freshly layouted by Gontijo
- Barrow Delver (FREE) solo rules for Cairn - Cairn and Barrow Delver are also available in other languages
- Beloved (FREE) a story game by Ben Lehman
- Bivius Solo RPG (FREE) simple solo system by Lino Pang
- Blade and Lockpick. A game engine for solo and two player games presents a group-oriented resolution system
- Blood & Bile (PWYW) a narrative, lightweight RPG of emergent storytelling, where vampires manage their human resources in a world that’s fallen to the zombie horde
- Book Report: The Game - A solo journaling RPG where you write a book report (PWYW) read a book, write a book report, get graded
- BuJo RPG (FREE) a to-do list game inspired by the Bullet Journal
- CRGE (PWYW) a complete GM Emulator by the guy who made UNE and BOLD (see below)
- Chaos Cypher System Game Master Emulator a GM emulator for the Cypher System
- Chapter System (FREE) a simple solo system by RoryB Bracebuckle
- Chronicles of Arax (FREE) a solo swords and sorcery RPG set in the world of Arax
- Chronicles of Arborell (FREE) a series of free gamebooks, novels, etc.
- Chronicles of Blood (FREE) a solo wargame in the world of Arax (see Chronicles of Arax)
- Corny Groń (PWYW) instead of exploring a dungeon, Corny Groń is all about exploring mountain wilderness and weirdness; a solo/micro rpg by Jakub Skurzyński
- Crossroads (FREE) a creative writing game
- Crypt of the Shadow Lord - a solitaire dungeon crawl adventure an adventure for a solo 1st level cleric, designed to help a beginning player or game master
- DM Yourself - solo roleplay for 5e, D&D and OSR adventures a guide for soloing existing adventures/campaigns written for Fifth Edition (5e), other editions of D&D or OSR
- Daily Quests (FREE) a to-do game
- Daydream Solo (FREE) by Henry Harrison, feedback appreciated
- Daydream Universal (FREE) a solo diceless paperless FU hack in your head
- Dear Diary (FREE) a journal-writing game
- Death Queen and the Life Stone a D&D 5e solo module for a Cleric or a Fighter
- Deathly Thrones a print & play solo player rogue-like game, DriveThruRPG link
- Disciples of Bone & Shadow (FREE) stand-alone one player game with free-from character creation and tables to generate new worlds
- Dungeons & Delvings (FREE) a minimalist D20 old-school dungeon delving game
- EPIC (FREE) solo engine by RoryB Bracebuckle
- English Eerie: Rural Horror Storytelling Game for One Player (PWYW) by Trollish Delver Games
- Escape from Old Tokyo (FREE) a solo cyberpunk adventure for Barbarians of Lemuria by Garnett Elliot
- Expedition, the roleplaying card game a card game with a free app that guides you through an adventure
- FETCH (FREE) a diceless solo journaling bodyhorror game about gaining revenge on the bastards who dared to make you in the first place
- First Ride / Last Ride a short but intense one-player game about living on the edge, pulling heists and driving high performance cars in illegal street races
- Flash Fantasy: A serie of mini fighting fantasy playable in 5 minutes (FREE) a fast Choose-Your-Own-Adventure-Game
- FlexD6 (FREE) rules-light game with a solo add-on
- Flipping Zombies (PWYW) a 1-player dexterity game that prints in two pages and plays in about ten minutes
- Four Against Darkness solo dungeon-crawler solo dungeon-crawler, additional adventure Caves of the Kobold Slave-Masters available
- Free FAE Solo Adventures (FREE)
- Free Will (FREE) addon for Mythic GME (so-called “driver”) by Neldelx, flowchart here
- Friendly Neighborhood Superhero solo tabletop RPG (with optional rules for group play) about superheroes who go on adventure
- Furious & Ferocious (FREE) a mix of ICRPG and Space Aces
- GOLEM card-based soloy system, Itch.io link
- GRIMOIRE (PWYW) a story game where you create spells and explore what it means to be a wizard
- Glitches of Wildwood (FREE) a TTRPG about people who have been changed from the merging of their home city with various video games and are now trying to save their city from certain doom - can be played with a GM, GM-less or solo.
- Hall of the Dwarven King (FREE) a solo dice game
- Hexhunt (FREE) a solo dark fantasy adventure game of hex-crawling and demon hunting, playable with a standard deck of cards
- High Stakes – Free Storytelling and Adventure Rules (FREE)
- Higher Resolution (FREE) a “troperrific, cliche-laden and convention-filled” oracle for solo RPGs (add-on for ViSoRPG, but can be used stand-alone)
- Holidays (FREE) a solo writing game where you describe what happens during the two-week long holidays you spend with your partner by Neldelx
- How Does it Feel?? a game asking you to consider the perspective of an alien monster, in both visual and audio format
- How to Host a Dungeon V2 by Tony Dowler: a solo game where you create a dungeon while following it through it’s history by creating a map
- I am the Forest (PWYW) a solo TTRPG focused on map-making and story telling
- IN-RADIC (FREE) solo wargaming system, but can be used for RPGs, too
- Impetus (FREE) a solitaire rpg driver to move things forward when you’re stuck
- In the Heart of the Delve & Dangerous (PWYW) a procedural point crawl adventure and engine for exploring dungeons
- In the Heart of the Unknown (PWYW) a procedural hex crawling engine
- Ironsworn (FREE) a tabletop RPG of perilous quests for solo, co-op and guided play
- Journey (FREE) a game for writing travelogues by Neldelx, example here
- Journey a solo roleplaying game that puts you in the role of an explorer in the worlds of your own creation
- KEEPING CONTACT! (FREE) standalone social system for solo role-playing, including long term and short term relationships, intra-party interactions, first impressions, faction membership, romancing, etc.
- Kismet a ruleset designed for you to play your fantasy adventures while blatantly ignoring every number that might have come with their systems
- LET’S TALK! (FREE) standalone NPC Dialogue System for solo roleplaying, inspired in dialogue trees & icon-based dialogues from videogames
- Legend of Wayfarer 1st ed. (PWYW) by Stuart Llyod; some free adventure gamebooks are here (scroll down to Wayfarer)
- Libre Solo Role Playing - Training Wheels Adventure (FREE) a branching path adventure solo RPG
- Libre Solo Role Playing a gamey solo engine coupled with a rules-lite RPG system
- Lichdom a solo journaling game about the ambitious journey of a sorcerer towards immortality, review here
- Lone Blade Solo Rules for (Advanced) Song of Blades and Heroes (FREE) solo rules for ASBH by Aleksandar Battreps
- Lone Wilderlands card-based solo sandbox fantasy game
- Loner (FREE) a bare-bones free-form solo RPG designed to play with a solo character in “narrative” mode.
- Lost in the Deep + PDF a solo journaling RPG where you play a dwarven survivor of a failed expedition
- MAGES (PWYW) a Micro Adventure Game master Emulator System
- MIRU solarpunk game about killing an AI
- Microscope world-building/epic history game: while not strictly a solo game, it can be used as great solo engine, as explained on the Risus Monkey blog here
- Miso RPG (FREE) minimal freeform solo framework; epub, mobi and PDF package here
- Miso RPG (PT-BR) (FREE) Brazilian-Portuguese translation of Miso RPG by Almir Paulo
- Miso RPG Houserule: Rolling Critical (FREE) by Dan Davis
- Miso Six (FREE) by Peter Kisner; a lightweight solo game based on minimald6, Pocketmod version
- Motif Story Engine (Solo and GM-Lite Roleplaying Toolkit)
- Motif Story Engine v4 (FREE) free online implementation of the Motif Story Engine toolkit
- Mutant Outpost Massacre a solitaire game of outpost-raiding in a post-apocalyptic universe
- Mystic Punks a zine-only RPG, more information here
- Mythic GME the classic amongst the solo systems, requires a bit bookkeeping and playing it can feel a bit scattered, nonetheless the most “complete” GM emulator
- Mythic Game Master Emulator Second Edition the “original” solo guide book in its second edition
- Mythic Variations 2 Rules Tweaks (FREE) fan-made rules tweaks by Lomax_Mark
- Mythic Variations 2 a collection of rules modifications for Mythic Game Master Emulator
- Mythic Variations a collection of rules modifications for Mythic Game Master Emulator
- Nine Steps And A Bloody Heart (FREE) investigative system
- No GM’s Sky (PWYW) an adventure setting for Trav/Cepheus Engine with a solo framework
- Non Gratus Rodentum: A solitaire dungeon crawl inspired by the tunnel rats in Vietnam includes mechanics for campaign play
- NoteQuest (PWYW) a solo dungeon crawl game
- NoteQuest - Expanded World a solo dungeon crawl game, rules-lite
- OSR Solo play 0D&D, B/X style games, without a Dungeon Master
- Oculus v2 (FREE) Konrad Zielinski’s version
- Of the Woods: Lonely Games of Imagination a collection of six single-player lonely games - a lonely game is a game of questions to tell haunting, introspective, and quiet stories
- One Page Solo Engine (FREE) by Karl Hendricks
- One White Eye a solo horror game
- PPM Solo Games solo adaptions to many games, e.g., Mutant Year Zero, HARP
- PUSH (PWYW) a lightweight, story-driven RPG system designed for cooperative, action-packed adventures, direct link to the SRD
- Pen Pals vs. Star Spawn v0.2 (FREE) a letter-writing game; by Kyle Latino
- Pencils & Powers (FREE) a Roll & Write Adventure Game
- PenguinComics.com Random Solo Adventures solo gamebooks, some books are on Lulu, too, and the guys behind these also run https://www.gamebooknews.com/
- Perilous Intersections (FREE) great story frameworks by RoryB Bracebuckle
- Player Emulator with Tags (FREE) a framework for running your favorite system with virtual players, here is an example of the tool in play
- Pocket Dungeon (FREE) a print-and-play dungeon-crawler with stealth dice (so you can play it at work)
- Pythia Oracle (FREE) Python framework for solo gaming/sandbox content creation
- QADD: Solotastic! a four level dungeon of solo adventuring action for the QADD: Quick And Dirty Dungeons RPG
- QuestCrawl one-page RPG playable with a deck of cards, DriveThruRPG link
- Quill: A Letter-Writing Roleplaying Game for a Single Player (PWYW) by Scott Malthouse
- Quill: Coal & Parchment (PWYW) supplement
- Quill: Love Letters (PWYW) supplement
- Quill: Shadow and Ink Lovecraftian horror supplement
- Quill: White Box (PWYW) supplement for playing classic fantasy adventures
- Quillia Bookcase (FREE) an assorted list of Quill scenarios
- RPG solitaire playing card dungeon (FREE) by Mark Ainsworth; a door-kicking dungeon crawler with treasure, stats, and lockpicks; its roguelike gameplay with playing cards
- Randori (FREE) by Todd Mauldin; a very simple and creative framework to create adventures in a CYOA
- Rewind (PWYW) by Todd Zircher; a framework and light role playing game for solo game play
- Rune Walker: A Solitaire Rune Game (PWYW) a solitaire game which uses rune stones
- Runes And Ruins (FREE) a solo dungeon crawler dice game
- SCRAWL Ultimate Edition (PWYW) by Stuart Llyod; short for Solo CRAWL, involves wandering around a world, killing monsters and stealing their stuff (murder-hobos), PWYW-adventure Dungeon of the Orc Boss
- Scarlet Heroes Quickstart (FREE) a free quickstart version of Scarlet Heroes without the solo engine and the tables
- Scarlet Heroes one of the BEST systems for solo-ing with an OSR ruleset, great D&D-like system + solo engine
- Scream! Into The Void! (FREE) a horror game
- Single-Player Dungeon Delving (SPDD) (FREE) a simple game for old-school dungeoneering, more info on Reddit
- So1um Expanded Edition (PWYW) “So1um was created as a fast system for solo play. This expanded edition takes the original mechanics and adds to them, providing more detailed rules for combat, vehicles and character advancement to make them suitable for solo as well as group play and mid-length campaigns.”
- Sole (FREE) An Exploration Space Game for One Player
- Solo - Zozer Games solo add-on for Traveller
- Solo Engine for 7th Sea Role Playing Game rules supplement that allows you to play 7th Sea (1st or 2nd Edition) without a Games Master
- Solo Gaming Rules a stand-alone solo rpg
- Solo Grail (FREE) by Evandro Novel
- Solo Shotgun Diaries (FREE) by Tarcisio Lucas; for John Wick’s zombie survival horror RPG The Shotgun Diaries
- Solo engine by Tiny Solitary Soldiers (FREE) based on Free Universal Role Playing Game (FU)
- Solo-HACK-tastic! a four level dungeon of solo adventuring action, requires “The Black Hack” core rules
- Soloist RPG Draft (FREE) by Chris Atthestudy
- Soloist RPG Tool (FREE) online tool by Chris Atthestudy, WIP
- Space Scavenger (PWYW) a roll-and-write solitaire game where you become the captain of the galaxy’s lowest budget spaceship
- Star Fighter Micro sci-fi SOLO RPG/tactical game hybrid
- Star Smuggler a classic game from 1982. It’s a lot like Traveller, but for one person and a little simpler.
- Storium a new play by post RPG platform, although it’s primarily played by a narrator and players, you can play it solo by being both the player and the narrator
- Supervillain You (FREE) one person game by Ron Edwards and Rafael Chandler, an be used as a backstory generator for super powered characters.
- Swords and Savagery another dungeon crawling game that you can play solo, this one has a"dungeon deck"
- Swords of the Skull-Takers (FREE) solo RPG by Joe J Prince
- Sworn by Ghostlight (FREE) a GM-less game intended for solo play - or co-op with two investigators
- Sölitary Defilement (Solo rules for MÖRK BORG) (FREE) free supplement for MÖRK BORG (paid)
- TITAN:Mesozoic a solo adventure RPG where you must explore and survive on a dome-like planetoid called a Titan, which is populated by Dinosaur’s and a race of symbiotic beings
- The 9 Questions (FREE) a story framework by John Fiore
- The Adventurer (PWYW) a solo narrative tabletop role playing game about writing journal entries while on an adventure in a world of your own creation
- The Avalon Solo Adventure system (FREE) a solo system for D&D 5e
- The Broken Cask a solitaire inn-keeping role-playing game
- The Covetous Poet’s Adventure Creator and Solo GM Book lots of tables, classic Three-Story-Arc structure; I was pretty disappointed, but others enjoy it very much
- The Date - A Romance Solo One Page RPG a journal-writing romance game
- The Death Knight’s Squire - A 5e Solo Gamebook a 100+ page solo adventure for D&D 5e
- The Doctor Who Solitaire Storytelling Game (FREE) solo game by Simon Cogan with over two-dozen expansions
- The Doctor Who Solitaire Storytelling Game Second Edition (FREE) a new edition of the popular solo game
- The Gamemaster’s Apprentice a card-based idea generator & solo engine
- The Madey Upy Namey Emulator (FREE) a simple solo engine made for D&D 5e (but quite generic); example play here
- The Solo Investigator’s Handbook a supplement to Call of Cthulhu
- The Trouble with Rose (PWYW) a story telling parlour game of romance, comedy, and betrayal
- The Voyage of The Semée Minnow (PWYW) a storytelling and map-making game, inspired by Lady Blackbird and A Quiet Year, more info on Reddit
- The Wandering Knight an ultra-light 2d6 game that focuses on one hero
- They’re Onto Me (FREE) a “question prompt and write” type of solo game where you play a conspiracy theorist
- Thousand Year Old Vampire ENnie-Award-winning game that uses prompts
- Tilt: An oracle for solo roleplaying “offers a different take on odds based oracles”
- Tiny Details (PWYW) a collaborative writing game for one to four players
- Tiny Dungeon Solo Rules a solitaire supplement for Tiny Dungeon: Second Edition
- Tiny Monsters GO (FREE) by Ben Wray
- Tiny Solo (PWYW) a tiny set of tables and rules for solo role-playing
- Tower of Mages (PWYW) a dice game for one player where you build a tower to gather elemental energies, convert them into valuable spells, and to predict and manipulate the spell market
- Transmission for Them a solo journaling game about lovers lost in space, playable with a standard deck of 52 playing cards
- Tricube Tales: Solo Rules & Deck rules-light generic system, you can download the rules for FREE
- Tunnels & Trolls is a fantasy role-playing game suitable for solitaire and group play, first edition published in 1975. Link to the 2015 Edition on DTRPG.
- TwixtWays Ranch Journaling Game (FREE) a single player farming RPG that takes place between all worlds
- ViSoRPG (FREE) a “Videogame-ish Solo RPG” to imitate the feeling of playing a one-player mix of a CRPG/Adventure/Visual novel videogame
- WELCOME TO TROPELAND! (FREE) system agnostic content generator based on the use of tropes, genre conventions, etc. A heir of the tool “Higher Resolution”, but expanded (more than 1500 tropes, classified by narrative genre in about 30 tables) and with guidelines for its use for plot creation, random events, etc.
- Wicked Blades of the Blood Forest (FREE) a #200WordRPG solo game by Ivan Vaghi
- Witasy Express a solo journaling game about exploring and experiencing wondrous sights while boarding a cruise-like train
- Witch & Knave an OSR inspired solo dungeon crawling roleplaying game with a rising scale mechanic
- Zathrum v2 (FREE) solo engine by Lino P
- so1um (FREE) simple solo system by Matt Jackson
Solo RPG Media (Blogs, Podcasts, Youtube etc.)
- #SoloRPGVideoResources (FREE) youtube videos about solo role-playing
- Abandoned Brain by Dan Davis
- Adopted by Mentor Apocalypse World 2e
- Alone Amongst Many has a great series about old school gaming with Scarlet Heroes
- Battreps solo role-playing and wargaming
- Chimerical Realm Vampire the Masquerade blog
- Damn Elf Press solo gaming with Pits & Perils and more
- Dan’s Gaming Blog solo dungeon-crawling
- Dr. John Duick AD&D Playthrough
- Dungeons & Dutch Ovens by Ed Ortiz
- FiveMeninNormandy by Ivan Sorensen
- Gaming While Driving by James Carr
- Geek Gamers Youtube a Youtube channel focussed on solo play
- Laughing Leviathan blog by Brian V. Molina
- Me, Myself and Die! Voice actor Trevor Devall plays tabletop RPGs solo-style fulfilling the roles of both player and GM
- Moggy No Mates Scarlet Heroes solo play etc.
- MoonSylver’s blog
- Nights Of Solitude Karl Hendricks’ page on Obsidian Portal
- No One to Play With RoryB made several small solo engines (I like Perilous Intersections, see above) and also writes interesting session reports
- Noels 15mm SciFi and Fantasy 15mm SciFi wargaming blog solo role-playing and wargaming, the link goes to the 4AD tag
- One Player, Many Stages solo actual plays and other collaborative efforts
- Play Every Role blog by Eric Bright with reviews, actual plays, and tools
- Plundergrounds Hangout #1 (With Yours Truly) G+ Hangouts discussion about solo role-playing, especially with Dungeon World
- Quest RPG Solo blog by Tarcisio Lucas; mainly in Portugese
- Reddit Wiki Solo (FREE wiki entry) A simple article to get you started
- Skaldforge Scarlet Heroes solo play etc.
- Solo Actual Plays on RPG.net thanks to Alex Yari for tagging
- Solo Dungeon Crawler youtube videos about Dungeons & Dragons solo
- Solo Roleplayer a general resource for solo gaming
- Solo Rpg Gamer some general thoughts about solo rpgs
- Solo Rpg Voyages interesting break-down for different role-playing games
- Solo un mondo di carta the author constantly tries out new tools with cool sketches, very interesting
- SoloRPG Patreon John Lopez creates resources and tools for solo role-playing
- Tabletop Diversions excellent solo musings by John Yorio, check out his tutorial on how to play solo rpgs on the right side of the page
- Tale of The Manticore, a Dark Fantasy Dungeons & Dragons Audiodrama part fiction, part D&D game
- The Bwogosphere short snippets of actual play reports which are easy to read
- The Crimson Scholar guides, actual plays and other resources for solo-roleplaying
- The Iron Realm the world’s first Play-By-Podcast RPG where you listen to the audio while playing the game in a dungeon maze, with tons of gaming aids
- The Silverfang Inn actual play
- The Soloist a newsletter for solo role-playing
- The Soloist old-school gaming actual play by Alex Perucchini
- Wisps Of Time Spencer Salyer’s blog
- World of the Fifth Sun solo RPG blog by Kern Wickham, also develops his own solo system
- alea iactanda est blog with elaborate session reports
- die heart solo the solo section of this blog
- solospelunking mostly actual plays with different systems (Star Wars FFG, 13th Age, FU etc.)
Solo RPG Tools (Websites, Game Aids, Random Generators etc.)
- A No-Budget No-frills Pencil and Paper d12 Dungeon Generator (FREE) by John Yorio
- A Pseudo-Fey-ish Generator Table (FREE) a table for generating fey monsters
- Abulafia (random-generator.com) (FREE)
- Adventuresmith (FREE Android app) random generators and solo engines
- BOLD, Universal PC Stories and Deeds Generator (PWYW) setting and system agnostic generator
- Bad Situations (FREE) a genre creator
- Black Cat Familiar (FREE) Windows application for D&D 5e
- Black Stream Solo Heroes (FREE) an overlay for fantasy OSR games so that you can play them with 1 player and 1 GM: not a strictly solo system but on the way there (predecessor of Scarlet Heroes)
- Boardgamegeek Solo Roleplaying Guild a discussion community for soloist gamers; subscription thread here
- Castle Gargantua another procedural dungeon generator
- Castle of the Dead: A Micro Chapbook RPG an ultra-light roleplaying game that fits in a single folded chapbook
- Chaotic Shiny (FREE) lots of generators
- Convo (FREE) an open-source online tool to create conversations; source code
- DonJon RPG Tools (FREE) an online source for random RPG stuff, mostly old school role-playing. FANTASTIC random solo dungeon generation!
- DunGen Pointcrawl Dungeon Generator by Ed Allen
- DunMap Dungeon Map Stocker v 0.5 by Ed Allen
- Easier Solo Play contains tips and advice
- Encounter Building Cards physial card decks by Eric Bright; the generators are available for free on his website Play Every Role
- Entanglements (PWYW) a story mapping tool for RPGs, alternative download
- FREE adventures for Adventurer Solo Game (see above) by Stuart Llyod, scroll down to “Adventurer”
- Guide to Playing Alone an introduction to solo role-playing
- Hexmancer (FREE) procedural hex generator by Martin Ralya
- Hiring Hall retainers and hirelings for old school dungeon crawling, a generator by Ed Allen
- Instant Game (FREE) a great setting creator, plus a solo game included
- It’s Not My Future! inspired by Evil Hat’s It’s Not My Fault! cards for generating NPCs and a revolting scene (for Fate Accelerated)
- Mad Monks of Kwantoom the successor of Ruins of the Undercity: a random old school dungeon generator with an Asian flair: city encounters, shops, and atmosphere
- MakeItSolo: Solo RPG tool for Windows & Linux (FREE)
- Mark’s Adventure Glyphs (Android) an image app similar to Rory’s Story Cubes, uses the same Game Icon library as Zero Dice, same image source but different mechanics
- Mekton Zeta – Lifepath Generator (FREE) a tool for making random character back stories by Todd Zircher
- My Abominable Experiments In Solo Role Playing Javascript tools for solo play
- NPC Creator and Emulator creates NPCs and helps with shaping conversations; by Eric Bright
- No GM RPG Play by Play Every Role (FREE) a free online tool with different generators by Eric Bright
- One-roll Generators (FREE) by Brian Holland
- Overstand Basics Mythic RPG/GME Loot (FREE) material for Mythic RPG/Mythic GME by D Jones-Dixon
- Parts Per Million game-mastering and solo-roleplaying blog
- Perilous Wilds Generator (FREE) online tool by Geoff Osterberg
- Perilous Wilds Generators (FREE)
- Prompting Oracle (of sorts?) (FREE) web tool
- RoleGenerator (FREE): a free website with random generators
- Roll3d6 random generators
- Rory’s Story Cubes dice with images on it for inspiration, available at game stores or online retailers like Amazon.com
- Ruins of the Undercity a random dungeon generator for old school gaming, reviews here, a print version is available at lulu
- SWN Sector Generator (FREE) random generator for Stars Without Numbers
- Schweig’s Themed Dungeon Creator a template which you stock yourself and in turn gives you a tool for creating a random dungeon
- Simple HTML Roller (FREE) by Konrad Zielinski
- Solo Dungeon Generator - One Room at a Time (FREE) by Chris Stieha
- Solo RPGs forum (free, of course) The G+ Lone Wolf community forum
- SoloPocket (FREE) a simple pocketmod template for solo fantasy gaming by Carsten Rossner
- Springhole.net (FREE) generators for writing and role-playing
- Stellar Heroes (FREE) an overlay for sci-fi OSR games so that you can play them with 1 player and 1 GM: not a strictly solo system but on the way there
- Story Roller (FREE) by Jens Hölderle
- Tangent Zero Random Plot Generator (FREE) a simple web-based programm by Todd Zircher
- The Location Crafter from the folks who did the Mythic GME, a universal location creator, softcover available via lulu
- The “Aladdin” Technique (FREE) “The “Aladdin” Technique (FREE) an easy way to spontaneously spice up RPG encounter ideas, solo or otherwise; by John Fiore
- UNE, Universal NPC Emulator (rev) (PWYW) a great way to create NPCs by Zach Best
- Wizardawn (FREE) lots of random creators for old school role-playing games
- Zero Dice (FREE) an online tool for rolling image dice like Rory’s but with additional support for forum play; by Todd Zircher
- Zero Tarot web tool for Tarot cards as NPC or scene generators
- ranDM Solo by Mike Overbo (FREE) combo offline webapp/random table generator with different solo engines
- rpgsolo.com (FREE) Mark has created an online tool that integrates several other solo tools as well as creating his own die roller and solo game features, there was some flak because he didn’t properly credit the original authors at first